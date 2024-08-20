HC orders EC to register AB Party

The High Court yesterday directed the Election Commission to register AB Party as a political party.

The court also declared EC's decision not to register the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party as a political party illegal.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Ziant Hoque delivered the verdict following a writ petition filed by AB Party's Convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, challenging the legality of the EC's decision.

On July 24 last year, the EC decided not to register the AB Party.

Following the same petition, the HC on September 1 last year issued a rule asking the EC to explain why its action to refuse registration of AB Party as a political party should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

Advocate Tajul Islam appeared for the petitioner.