257 aspirants win back candidacy so far

Another 43 aspirants got their candidacy back yesterday after winning appeals against its cancellation.

So far, 257 aspirants got back their candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary election.

Of the 43, 15 are independent, four are from Jatiya Party, and others are from Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Trinamool BNP, Sangiskrik Muktijote and others.

Meanwhile, the candidature of three aspirants -- two from Awami League and one independent -- have been cancelled so far following appeals from other candidates.

Since December 10, the Election Commission has held hearings on 495 appeals until yesterday.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal and the four ECs will complete the hearing of appeals today. A total of 558 appeals were filed against the decision of returning officers. Of the 103 hearings the EC held at the commission office yesterday, 52 were rejected, while decisions regarding four would be made later.

Candidacy of AL aspirant Abdus Salam for Mymensingh-9 was rejected following the appeal of independent aspirant Anwarul Haque for the same constituency. He challenged Salam's candidacy on loan default allegation.

EC also rejected an appeal challenging the candidacy of JP aspirant from Patuakhali-1, Ruhul Amin Hawladar. Nazrul Islam Khan, a candidate for the same constituency, filed the appeal, alleging that Hawladar submitted his income tax return after the deadline for nomination submission.

The EC upheld AL's Habibur Rahman's candidacy for Sylhet-3 after JP candidate for the same constituency Atiqur Rahman filed an appeal against it, alleging that the former has dual citizenship.

Expelled BNP leader Akteruzzaman got his candidacy back for Kishorganj-2, after the RO initially cancelled it, citing him as a loan defaulter.

Meanwhile, a fight broke out outside the EC office between supporters of Cumilla-1 AL candidate Abdus Sabur and independent candidate for the same seat Nayeem Hossain, said witnesses.

They said police detained two from the spot. Niamul Islam, sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said a brief scuffle took place but they brought the situation under control.