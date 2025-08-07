2 BNP activists sent to jail for 30 days over extortion in Narayanganj

Two BNP activists were detained and sent to jail for 30 days over extortion in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj, police said today.

The order was issued under the Special Powers Act, 1974 by Narayanganj district Magistrate Mohammad Zahidul Islam Miah.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Tarek Al Mehedi confirmed the matter through a press release this evening.

The two are: SM Aslam, convener of Narayanganj city unit of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal and also vice president of Siddhirganj thana unit of BNP; and TH Tofa, former joint convenor of Siddhirganj Thana BNP. Both are residents of Siddhirganj.

Police official Tarek Al Mehedi said that Aslam and Tofa were under surveillance for collecting extortion money from fuel depots in Siddhirganj. Based on "concrete evidence", detectives detained the two from their homes around 12:30am today.

Speaking to The Daily Star, BNP Siddhirganj thana unit President Majedul Islam said, "As a political party, BNP is against extortion. If there is any specific evidence, legal action should be taken, and we will fully cooperate. However, similar allegations exist against many others. We urge that they also be brought to justice and punished accordingly."