Hartal, Blockade: Low-income group worst hit

Day labourers wait for work in the capital’s Mirpur area yesterday. Finding work is becoming tougher for them and many other individuals from the low-income groups with every passing day due to the ongoing political turmoil. Photo: Prabir Das

With worried eyes, Shuily Begum, a day labourer, was waiting in the capital's Mirpur 11 area alongside hundreds of other day labourers, hoping to find work.

This place has never disappointed her as she continually found work here for the past six months until things took a turn.

Failing to secure any work for the past 10 days due to the back-to-back blockades and hartals, Shuily, who usually charges Tk 600 for a day's work, is now willing to provide the same labour for Tk 400.

"I had to undergo a lot of hardships in life and my misery persists. I took up this profession to survive but it looks like the only option for me right now is begging as there's nothing to eat at home," said the worker who resides in a tin-shed house in Kalshi with her 60-year-old ailing husband.

A similar fate has plagued carpenter Ilias Mistri's life as he found only two days of work in the last 23 days.

"I usually work 15-20 days a month to support my family of five. However, with the current situation making it almost impossible for me to find contracts, I am unable to pay rent and buy daily essentials. How can I manage food for my family members in such circumstances?" said Ilias, a resident of Mirpur-12.

Similar to day labourers, other low-income groups -- including long-route bus workers, ride-sharing service providers, rickshaws, and CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers -- are enduring hardships, struggling to provide food for their families amidst blockades.

Shariful Islam, a ride sharer, said his daily income has been less than half the usual during this period.

"I used to make around Tk 1,000-1,200 every day after covering all costs, including fuel. However, earning Tk 700-800 has now become a challenge as there are no commuters," he mentioned.

Lower turnout of commuters leads to reduced fares as multiple riders have to compete to secure the ride, added Shariful, the sole earner of his four-member family.

At least 20 others like him shared similar experiences.

Similar struggles are mounting for CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers.

Sohel Rana, who used to send around Tk 10,000-12,000 to his aged parents in Tangail is now struggling to ensure three square meals a day for himself.

"After paying Tk 1,100 to my owner and refilling Tk 400 as the cost of gas, it has become tough to manage meals for myself, let alone my family members. I have asked my parents to start looking for loans or manage by borrowing money," said Sohel, who is currently surviving on his savings.

Rickshaw drivers and employees of long-route buses spoke of similar struggles due to the lack of passengers amid the ongoing blockades.