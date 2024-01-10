The golden voice falls silent

The realm of Indian classical music lost one of its brightest stars yesterday as Ustad Rashid Khan, the 10th-generation face of Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, bid us farewell.

His journey through the intricacies of ragas and taals, adorned with a captivating full-throated baritone, positioned him as one of the finest singers of our era.

His demise at the age of 55, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, leaves behind a void across borders.

Rashid Khan's musical journey began under the watchful eye of his uncle, Ghulam Mustafa Khan. His debut concert, at the age of 11, marked the onset of a stellar career that spanned decades and left a lasting impact on the classical music landscape.

In 1980, at just 14, Khan joined the prestigious ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Calcutta, following his mentor Nissar Hussain Khan. He then went on to becoming an icon and integral part of Kolkata's cultural life.

His foray into experimental collaborations, including fusion performances with Western instrumentalist Louis Banks, showcased a versatility that set him apart.

Beyond the confines of classical purism, Khan advocated for the fusion of Hindustani classical music with lighter genres, believing it to be essential for reaching newer generations.

Upon the news of his death, tributes poured in from all corners.

Priyanka Gope, an associate professor at DU's music department, shared her deep connection with Khan's work, calling him the "biggest inspiration" during her journey with classical music.

"When I started my musical journey, I didn't have the privilege of witnessing any live performances by classical musicians. My introduction to the world of classical music came through a cassette of Ustad Rashid Ali Khan, provided by my guru.

"I found myself immersed, listening to his renditions day and night, marveling at how effortlessly he could navigate such intricate compositions," she told The Daily Star yesterday.

"As a student at Rabindra Bharati University, I eagerly seized every opportunity to attend Ustad Rashid Ali Khan's musical sessions. Eventually, I had the honour of sharing the stage with him not once, but twice, serving as a background choir. This experience remains a highlight of my musical journey."

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Bannerjee, in her X handle, mourned the death of Khan.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home….

"Ustad Rashid Khan got our highest civilian award Banga Bibhushan and our Sangeet Mahasamman too … My profound condolences to Soma, Armaan Khan, and Ustad's whole family as well as to the countless students and admirers that he leaves behind in the whole world..."

Meanwhile, sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, in a Facebook post, wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ustad Rashid Khan is no more. He was an artist who earned the respect and love of one and all. A child prodigy, Rashid Khan was one of the most loved and gifted vocalists of the country. God's blessings were upon him. His voice was full of charm, emotion and appeal. Be it Khayal, Thumri or Bhajan, there was magic in the singing.

"His passing away marks a huge loss to the world of vocal music. I am sure and hope that his son and numerous disciples will continue the tradition and legacy that he has left behind. My deepest condolences to his family and disciples. May his soul rest in peace."

In 2007, when his song "Aaoge Jab Tum" in "Jab We Met" broke all records, he was met with a flurry of offers. Khan was cautious in accepting them.

He released his debut ghazal album, "Ishq Lamhe", in 2013.

His other popular songs include, "Tu Meri Aashiqui", "Dhadkanein Meri", "Saawan Ki Boondein", "Allah Hi Reham", "Cheene Re Mora Chain", "Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain", and "Bhor Bhayo", "Marwa", "Poore Se Zara Kam Hai", and more.

As the world mourns the loss of a musical luminary, Ustad Rashid Khan's contributions to Indian classical music remain a timeless inspiration.

His voice may have fallen silent, but the echoes of his melodies will resonate through the corridors of classical music for generations to come.