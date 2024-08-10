Sheikh Muhammad Shahidullah no more

Engineer Sheikh Muhammad Shahidullah, who led the movement to protect the country's oil, gas, and mineral resources, is no more.

He died in cardiac arrest in Texas, US, at Bangladesh time 7:15 am yesterday at his son's residence, said his elder son Shamim Mahmood. He was 93.

Shahidullah led the movement to ensure the use of Bangladesh's gas, minerals, and other resources for industrialisation and to the benefit of the nation.

He was the convener of the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power & Ports, backed by left-leaning political parties and organisations.

A follower of Maulana Bhasani, Shahidullah led several long marches in Bangladesh to create awareness and put forward the demand to protect gas and other national resources.

He was at the forefront of the movement to protect the Sundarbans by raising voices against the construction of a coal power plant near the world's largest mangrove forest. He also led the movement against open-pit mining of coal at Phulbari in Dinajpur.

Several parties, including the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Ganasamhati Andolon, expressed condolences over his demise.

"Bangladesh lost one of its best souls. The nation will remember him for his role in protecting national resources," said CPB.

"His contribution to the progressive movement in Bangladesh is enormous," it added.

In a Facebook post, Ganasamhati Andolon said, "We are deeply shocked. You (Shahidullah) will live in the people's struggle for freedom, emancipation, and protection of national wealth."

During the Liberation War, Shahidullah was arrested by the Pakistani military for supporting the nation's independence struggle, said Firoz Ahmed, a leader of Ganasamhati Andolon, in a Facebook post.

Shahidullah left four sons and three daughters.

Born in Khulna's Daulatpur, Shahidullah will be buried in the USA, said his son Shamim.