Poet Abu Bakar Siddique passes away

Eminent poet Abu Bakar Siddique died at a hospital in Khulna city yesterday morning.

He was 91.

Abu Bakar, also father of former president HM Ershad's second wife Bidisha Ershad, breathed his last around 5:45am, Bidisha confirmed on social media.

The poet, who had been suffering from old-age complications for a long time, was taken to the ICU at Khulna City Hospital on Wednesday.

His namaz-e-janaza will held at Shaheed Hadis Park in Khulna after the Johr prayers.

Siddique received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1988. He also won the Bangladesh Kathashilpi Sangsad Award and the Bangladesh Lekhika Sangha Award, among others.

He was born on August 19, 1934 at Gotapara in Bagerhat Sadar.

His published books include more than 20 poetry books, four novels, 15 storybooks, and one rhyme book.

He completed his master's in Bangla from Dhaka University in 1958.

Abu Bakar Siddique taught at Government Fazlul Haque College, Government Brajalal College, Kushtia College, Government Prafulla Chandra College, and Rajshahi University.

He retired as associate professor of the Bangla Department at Rajshahi University on July 7, 1994. He then taught at Queen's University and Notre Dame College in Dhaka. The poet's published novels include "Jalarakshas", "Kharadaha", "Barudpora Prohor", and "Ekattorer Hridobhasma".