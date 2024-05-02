Former attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali no more

Eminent jurist and former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali passed away at a hospital today.

He breathed his last this afternoon while receiving treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF) Secretary General Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star.

Ali was president of BJAF, a body of pro-BNP lawyers, a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and an adviser and principal counsel for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, said Kamal.

He said Ali had been suffering from prostate cancer for a long period.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin expressed deep shock at his death.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace and salvation of his departed soul and expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.

Advocate Ali served as the 12th attorney general from 2005 to 2007. His father MH Khandkar was the first attorney general of Bangladesh.

He was enrolled as an advocate on February 2, 1980. He was then appointed as additional attorney general on October, 23, 2001.

He was appointed as attorney general on April 30, 2005. He resigned from the post of attorney general on January 24, 2007. Besides, he has served as an executive member of the Bangladesh Bar Council.