Barrister Mainul Hosein passes away

Barrister Mainul Hosein, former adviser to a caretaker government, passed away at a city hospital yesterday. He was 83.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. He had been suffering from cancer, said Wahiduzzaman, an aide to Barrister Mainul.

He left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter, and a host of relatives, admirers, and well-wishers to mourn his death.

A prominent lawyer, he was a politician and publisher of The New Nation, one of the oldest English dailies in Bangladesh. He was also the former chairman of the editorial board of The Daily Ittefaq.

The eldest son of renowned journalist Tofazzal Hossain (Manik Mia), Mainul was born in Pirojpur in January 1940. After completing his graduation in 1961 from Dhaka University, he went to London to study law.

He returned to Bangladesh in 1965 and joined the Dhaka Bar Council, commencing his career in the legal field, according to his biography sent by Wahiduzzaman.

He took on the responsibility of The Daily Ittefaq as its editor in 1969, after the sudden demise of his father. Four years later, he returned to his legal profession but continued as the chairman of the board of editors.

Barrister Mainul Hosein was elected member of the parliament in 1973 from Awami League, representing his village constituency in Bhandaria of Pirojpur.

In May 1975, he and General MAG Osmani resigned from parliament after the introduction of a one-party system of government known as Baksal (Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League).

He was the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association from 2000 to 2001.

Mainul served as the law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser during his tenure in the 2007-2008 caretaker government.

In October 2018, he was arrested in a case filed by journalist Masuda Bhatti for defaming her. He spent three months in jail before he was granted bail.

Barrister Mainul's first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Baridhara Mosque at 10:00am today, and the second janaza will be held at Supreme Court premises after Johr prayers. He will be buried next to the graves of his parents at the Azimpur graveyard in the capital.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan expressed deep sorrow at Mainul's death. He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.