AGM Shamsul Kamal passes away, aged 89

AGM Shamsul Kamal, founding chief executive officer of the Chittagong Stock Exchange and the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited, breathed his last yesterday at Evercare Hospital.

He was 89 years old, said a press release.

Kamal also served as managing director of Reckitt & Benckiser and held a senior position at Glaxo Bangladesh.

He was involved in social work through Rotary International and Underprivileged Children's Educational Programs (UCEP).

He is survived by three daughters and five grandchildren.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers have been requested to pray for the salvation of his soul.