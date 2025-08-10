Obituary
City Desk
Sun Aug 10, 2025 06:16 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 06:25 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary
Obituary

AGM Shamsul Kamal passes away, aged 89

Sun Aug 10, 2025 06:16 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 06:25 AM
City Desk
Sun Aug 10, 2025 06:16 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 06:25 AM

AGM Shamsul Kamal, founding chief executive officer of the Chittagong Stock Exchange and the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited, breathed his last yesterday at Evercare Hospital.

He was 89 years old, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kamal also served as managing director of Reckitt & Benckiser and held a senior position at Glaxo Bangladesh.

He was involved in social work through Rotary International and Underprivileged Children's Educational Programs (UCEP).

He is survived by three daughters and five grandchildren.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers have been requested to pray for the salvation of his soul.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলন দমনে পুলিশের প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের মজুত ৭ গুণ বাড়ানো হয়েছিল

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে তিন সপ্তাহের কম সময়ের মধ্যে কেন এত মানুষ প্রাণ হারান তা বুঝতে হলে তাকাতে হবে পুলিশের অস্ত্রভান্ডারের দিকে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘হিন্দি-চীনী ভাই ভাই’—পুরোনো স্লোগান ফিরছে কি?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে