Yunus to sit with secretaries Sept 4

To discuss how to bring stability; he will attend 79th UNGA this month

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will meet all government secretaries at his office on Wednesday, inside sources told this newspaper.

A letter was sent to all 55 ministries and divisions yesterday regarding the meeting. It will be the first meeting of the chief adviser with all secretaries since the formation of the interim government on August 8.

On August 12, the CA had a meeting with the secretaries of 25 ministries.

Such meetings typically discuss the country's general situation and key government agendas, but sources say there is specific agenda for the upcoming meeting.

Sources at the secretariat associated with the meeting told The Daily Star that the central government administration and field administration did not work in harmony after the current government took over.

After the fall of Hasina-led government, government institutions in various parts of the country, have been subjected to unprecedented attacks. In the meeting with secretaries, Yunus may seek advice on how to bring the administrative work across the country back to normal as soon as possible.

At the same time, he will instruct the secretaries regarding what his government is thinking about these issues.

Another source said the government's priority is to maintain stability and increase its visibility to the public. However, the unusual circumstances of the past month have hindered progress. The chief adviser appears to be using the secretarial meeting to set the tone for more proactive governance.

Then, the government wants to kick start the reform it promised to people, sources added.

The meeting may also discuss financial stability, illegal weapons recovery, corruption prevention, etc, said secretariat sources.

Meanwhile, Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday confirmed that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this month, but his stay would be brief, reports UNB.

While talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hossain also said he would have a discussion with the chief adviser regarding his engagement in the UNGA. He, however, said the date of chief adviser's departure is not finalised yet.