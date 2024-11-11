Workers block Dhaka-Munshiganj road in N’ganj

Hundreds of workers from two factories under the Crony Group in Narayanganj's BSCIC industrial area blocked the Dhaka-Munshiganj regional road today, demanding unpaid wages.

The demonstration began around 10:30am and was still ongoing at the time of writing this report at 4:00pm, causing significant disruption.

Authorities deployed a large contingent of police, army, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to control the situation, said Mostafizur Rahman, an industrial officer of Narayanganj BSCIC.

Amid the unrest, some workers vandalised nearby factories, prompting many factory owners to shut down operations and send employees home before lunch as a precautionary measure.

Industrial officer Mostafizur said that at least 432 factories operate in the area, with most ceasing operations due to the ongoing unrest.