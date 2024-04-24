Work will be stopped if Aedes larvae found in under-construction buildings: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today announced that if Aedes mosquito larvae are found in buildings that are still under construction, work on the projects will be stopped.

He made the announcement while speaking with the media this morning following his visit to see the renovation work at Dr Kazi Bashir Auditorium at Gulistan Shahid Matiur Park in the capital.

Taposh said, "Water has been standing still in all of the under-construction buildings in Dhaka for a long time. According to various studies and surveys, the buildings that are still under construction serve as a large arena for Aedes mosquito to breed. As a result, the development organisation -- in particular, REHAB -- must assume accountability for containing dengue. However, we're going to be stricter this time about those who don't succeed in this work. If Aedes mosquito larvae are found, not only the fine [would be imposed], but the construction work will be stopped if necessary."

In accordance with the DSCC's action plan and schedule ahead of the upcoming Aedes mosquito season, the mayor said the city corporation will hold views-exchange meetings in May with various stakeholders, such as the police, RAJUK, Railway, and Public Works Department.

"Maintaining regular cleanliness in all the establishments and housing under their supervision is the primary goal of this. We will work together in this situation in every manner. Our efforts are ongoing in order to finish all of the preparations in time for the rainy season, which begins in June with the arrival of the monsoon. We will start some operations ahead of schedule in May if needed."