Quader vows response if any Bangladeshi harmed by Myanmar firing tensions

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Bangladesh shouldn't be a victim of any country's internal conflicts and vowed a response if the country is attacked violating international laws.

He also said efforts are on to stop Myanmar's firing reaching Bangladeshi territory through discussions.

"Our neighboring country Myanmar has some internal crises. They have 54 ethnic groups and there are conflicts among them. It will be very unfortunate if we suffer from their internal crises," he said.

"There is a military government there. We are trying to solve it through discussions and will continue to do so avoiding war. However, if we are attacked, there will be a response. There is no reason to underestimate us," added Quader, also Awami League general secretary, at a press briefing at the AL president's office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

"We are ready. We won't attack [first]. But we will not spare anyone if attacked. ... We have no antagonism with Myanmar. The door of discussion is open," he said.

Referring to the Rohingya crisis that has burdened Bangladesh, the AL leader said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina generously opened the borders for humanitarian reasons. For this, she is called the 'Mother of Humanity'. Now, countries and organisations around the world praise us. We need not lip service of big countries in this regard."

"The amount of assistance for Rohingyas has decreased significantly. We are worried about the ongoing economic crisis. The additional burden of 10-12 lakh Rohingyas is piling pressure on us," he added.

Regarding traffic congestion on roads during Eid journey, the minister said, although there is traffic congestion in some places, there was no need to wait for hours anywhere.

Over BNP's claim that the government will fall any moment, the AL general secretary said, "This is their daydream. Government changes either through a popular uprising or an election. The election was held on January 7, 2024. The idea that the government will fall in a popular uprising is laughable."