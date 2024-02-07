‘Will discuss Myanmar situation’

Says foreign minister on his meeting with Indian counterpart in Delhi

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud flew to New Delhi last night for his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar since he assumed office following the January 7 polls.

During his visit on February 6-9, he is also scheduled to meet Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, said the foreign minister to journalists at the ministry yesterday.

"We earlier sought the support of India for Rohingya repatriation. We will also discuss the Myanmar security situation as Myanmar is the neighbor of both our countries," he added.

The visit comes following an unannounced visit by Doval to Dhaka last week when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other senior officials.

Hasan Mahmud did not respond to media questions about the visit of Ajit Doval or the discussions he held here.

According to a statement of India's Ministry of External Affairs, this visit reflects the high importance and priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship.

Hasan Mahmud and S Jaishankar during their meeting at the Hyderabad House will review the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and chart out the agenda for future engagement, it said.

"They will also exchange views on sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues of common interest," the statement said.

Hasan Mahmud will also deliver a lecture at Vivekananda International Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank.

He is likely to call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.