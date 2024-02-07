When will we get safe campuses?

There was a time when universities used to hog newspaper headlines for all the right reasons -- innovative research or accolades given for commendable academic work that would benefit the people of the country. However, when we look at our public universities today, most of the headlines they make are made for the wrong reasons. Clashes between political factions, extortion, mugging, assault of common students, and incidents of sexual assault taking place in universities have become regular news items.

Jahangirnagar University (JU) and Chittagong University (CU) have attracted attention in recent times due to heinous crimes taking place on campus involving students. Six students of JU, of whom two were former students, gang-raped a woman on campus on Saturday while her husband was confined in a room inside a student hall.

Meanwhile, CU made headlines as one of its faculty members allegedly attempted to rape a female student.

These incidents have triggered widespread outcry across the country, both online and offline. Students and teachers alike in both universities have taken to the streets to protest the incidents. As a result, the police and university administrations have taken prompt action.

Four out of the six accused in the JU incident have already been arrested and placed on remand, while two others, including a prime accused, are on the run.

Among the six accused in the JU incident, four are leaders and members of Bangladesh Chhatra League's JU wing. Given the involvement of the ruling party's student body in the crime, there is a suspicion among students that the perpetrators will go unpunished, as a culture of impunity prevails for certain quarters.

The JU authority must not put the accused over the law and should promptly take punitive action against them, subject to proper investigation.

On the other hand, the complaint of attempted rape by a teacher of the CU Physics Department is currently under investigation by the university's Complaint Committee and will later be transferred to the university's Sexual Harassment Prevention Cell.

In several instances of sexual harassment, it has been seen in the past that at first, university authorities do investigate the allegations when such incidents are reported. However, most investigation reports do not see the light of day or remain unpublished, except for a few sensational cases. This should not be the case this time and the authorities must take whatever steps necessary to ensure justice.

Teachers are nation-builders, and when a teacher commits such a crime, it undermines the sacred relationship that should exist between teachers and students. In a patriarchal society, women are often victims of sexual assault and harassment in various settings, including on their commute, in the workplace, and elsewhere.

When such incidents occur at universities, which are considered centres of knowledge and a nursery for ethical conduct in society, we must acknowledge that no place seems safe for women. Where can they seek refuge? Where can they find safety? When will the demand for a safe campus finally be heard?

CU authorities need to fortify both the Complaint Committee and the Sexual Harassment Prevention Cell and act promptly to ensure justice for the victim, thereby preventing such incidents from occurring again. Universities across the country need to establish strong institutional bodies that can work to both prevent harm against students and deliver justice when they occur.

Md Abbas is a reporter at The Daily Star