Violators of press freedom will be brought to book

CA's deputy press secretary tells discussion

Everyone who helped to curb freedom of the press in the last 15 years will be brought to book, said the Chief Advisor's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir.

His remark came in response to a question about whether the Directorate General Forces Intelligence will be held accountable for their alleged role in threatening journalists and suppressing the media during the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The deputy press secretary was speaking at a discussion at the University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh (ULAB) marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The discussion was cohosted with Unesco.

Noting that "sycophant media" had a role in flourishing the authoritarian Awami League regime, discussants said its role and activities have to be evaluated in the new political reality.

Faruk Wasif, director general of the Press Institute of Bangladesh, emphasised carrying out reform in the sector in such a way that the media truly represents the public.

"The Awami regime had solidified its position by consolidating acceptance among the urban middle class. A new middle class has risen since then, many coming from outside the capital, and they were at the forefront of the revolution. They are educated and they will not be fooled so easily," he said.

He also warned against targeting individuals and called for systemic reforms.

Speakers also pointed out the recent trend of prosecution of journalists on charges including murder based on political beliefs and called it repression of press freedom.

Tasneem Khalil, editor-in-chief of Netra News, photojournalist Jannatul Mawa, political analyst and founder of Benchmark PR Ashraf Kaiser, and Zyma Islam, senior reporter at The Daily Star, also spoke at the event.