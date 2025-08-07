US to work with govt on regional peace, security

Washington wants to work with Bangladesh's interim government to advance ties and regional peace and security, said US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison M Hooker.

She shared her comment on X after a meeting with Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman in Washington on August 4.

"I had a great meeting with Bangladeshi National Security Advisor Rahman to discuss US policy priorities and advance US-Bangladesh ties. I look forward to continuing to work with the Interim Government to advance regional peace and security," she said.

Khalilur was in Washington as part of the Bangladesh delegation to negotiate the tariff talks with the US Trade Representative.