US Embassy issues security alert for its citizens in Bangladesh

US Embassy in Dhaka. Photo taken from Wikipedia

The US embassy in Dhaka has issued a security alert today, asking the US citizens to practice vigilance and avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings.

In a statement today, it calls for protests, demonstrations, marches and gatherings continue to occur and can often materialize quickly.

"We are also aware for calls of a 'total non-cooperation' movement beginning tomorrow. More protests are expected in the coming days."

The embassy said due to the unpredictable nature of the protests and the government response, US citizens should practice vigilance and avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings.

"If feeling unsafe, US citizens should consider returning to the United States. Bangladesh is currently on a Level 4 travel advisory of 'Do Not Travel'."

The embassy asked the US citizens to review personal security plans, remain aware of the surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates.

US embassy Dhaka continues to offer limited, routine consular services as the embassy personnel are confined to movements within the diplomatic enclave and have been warned to avoid the Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park from 12:00pm today."

Reports indicate a peaceful sit-in may occur at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in the Gulshan 2 neighborhood of Dhaka at 3:00pm today.