UN urges all political actors to refrain from reprisals against opponents

The UN human rights office has urged all political actors in Bangladesh to refrain from reprisals against political opponents of all viewpoints and uphold the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

"Prioritise de-escalation and prevent any further loss of life or injury," said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in its set of recommendations to all political actors.

In its report titled "Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh" the UN rights body urged the political actors to ensure protection of minority communities and refrain from any language or acts of incitement to hatred, discrimination or violence.

The UN body also asked them to actively denounce any human rights violations or abuses, in particular, those committed by their own members or supporters, and advocate for measures to ensure accountability and prevent further violations and abuses.

In its recommendations to the international community, the UN rights body asked them to support Bangladesh to ensure a transition in which human rights are fundamental.

It also sought support from the international community for the fact-finding and accountability efforts to ensure remedies for victims and broader institutional and security sector reforms.

The rights body sought support from the OHCHR in providing assistance to the interim government for the protection of human rights through the transition period.

The interim recommendations were made in order to address the present situation in the country that has resulted from the demonstrations and events detailed in this report.

However, long-term comprehensive legal and institutional reforms will be needed, said the UN rights body.