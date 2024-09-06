UN provides $4m to support flood response
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has allocated $4 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the flood response in Bangladesh.
Joyce Msuya, UN acting under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and also emergency relief coordinator, announced the allocation in a statement on Wednesday.
The floods in Bangladesh since late August affected nearly 6 million people and caused an estimated loss of $156 million in livestock and fisheries.
