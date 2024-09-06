Bangladesh
Diplomatic Correspondent
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:13 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

UN provides $4m to support flood response

Diplomatic Correspondent
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:13 AM

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has allocated $4 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the flood response in Bangladesh.

Joyce Msuya, UN acting under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and also emergency relief coordinator, announced the allocation in a statement on Wednesday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The floods in Bangladesh since late August affected nearly 6 million people and caused an estimated loss of $156 million in livestock and fisheries.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারের আগে ফ্যাসিবাদীদের পুনর্বাসনের সুযোগ নেই: আসিফ মাহমুদ

তিনি বলেন, রাজনৈতিক যে দল বা জোট বাংলাদেশে ফ্যাসিবাদ প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছিল, সম্পূর্ণ বিচার না হওয়া পর্যন্ত তারা রাজনীতি করতে পারবে কি পারবে না, সেটা আমরা জনগণের কাছে ছেড়েছি।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ থেকে ৫ দাবি

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification