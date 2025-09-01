Two CU students in critical condition after clash in Hathazari

Families wait anxiously as several students receive treatment

Two Chattogram University students are fighting for their lives at a private hospital after suffering severe injuries in Saturday's violent clash between students and locals that left several hospitalised.

"I spoke to my son around 2:00pm. He said his friends were calling him to campus. I kept urging him to stay away from trouble. Finally, I said if you must go, help your friends at the CU Medical Centre, but don't get involved in any clash," said Shahena Akhter, as she broke down recalling her last conversation with her son, Imtiaz Ahmed Sayem, a master's student of International Relations at Chittagong University (CU).

Sayem is now in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Parkview Hospital in Chattogram. He was among several students seriously injured during a violent clash between CU students and locals in Hathazari on Saturday, which continued into Sunday.

"We spoke twice more after that. He told me he was at the medical centre. But after 3:00pm, his phone stopped responding," Shahena said. "That's when we began to panic."

She added that a relative searched for him before learning he had been attacked and hacked with sharp weapons.

As of 4:30pm on Monday, Sayem had not regained consciousness. He underwent surgery and received six bags of blood. Doctors said he remains on ventilation support.

"My son is now on life support, fighting for his life. I want my child back at any cost," Shahena said.

Outside the ICU, Sayem's father, elder brother, aunt, and other family members waited anxiously. His elder brother, Asaduzzaman Sajib, described him as "a gentle soul".

Another student, Mamun Mia, from the Sociology department, is also undergoing treatment in the ICU after suffering severe head injuries. Doctors removed a portion of his skull due to extensive damage, his relative Nazmul Talukder said.

"His brain was also affected. He has regained consciousness but is still not out of danger," Nazmul added.

A hospital doctor confirmed surgeries on both students were completed. "One of them is responding," the doctor said. "But it's too early to say anything definitive about the other."

Meanwhile, six other injured students are being treated in the hospital's casualty ward, with their conditions gradually improving. At Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), six more students are undergoing treatment in different wards. Another student, who had surgery at the private National Hospital on Sunday night, was transferred to Dhaka for advanced care.