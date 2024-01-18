TIB speaks the same language as BNP: Quader

Parliament session will make opposition clear, he says

Denouncing Transparency International Bangladesh's claim regarding the national election, the ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today alleged that the organisation is BNP's agent.

"Their [TIB] every word is one-sided; they advocate for BNP. They are an anti-government [organisation]. TIB also speaks the same language as BNP," said Quader at a press briefing at the political office of the AL president in the capital's Dhanmondi.

"We have realised from history that TIB has always been against the Awami League. They have always worked for the BNP. They work on the basis of research. But we do not find neutrality in their research," said Quader.

TIB said constructing Padma Bridge is impossible. The CPD [Centre for Policy Dialogue] also made the same comment. But the reality has been seen by the countrymen, Quader said.

In response to a journalist's question regarding post-polls violence, Quader said, "There is always strategy in politics. We have conflicts, and there will always be. It is within every political party."

Speaking on who would be the opposition party in the parliament, Obaidul Quader said it would be clear once the parliament session begins.

AL Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Sujit Roy Nandi, executive committee members Sayeed Khokon, Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Merina Jahan Kabita, among others, were present on the occasion.