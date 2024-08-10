Three newspapers halt publication following attacks

Publication of three daily newspapers and a news portal, owned by Nayeemul Islam Khan, press secretary to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, have been suspended for an indefinite period following vandalism at the offices on August 5.

The broadsheets and the portal are daily Amader Notun Shomoy, daily Amader Orthoneeti, daily Our Time and amadershomoy.com. Nayeemul is their emeritus editor.

Saleh Biplob, executive editor of Amader Notun Shomoy and coordinator of the three other organisations, yesterday announced the temporary closure."It is uncertain as to when these will reopen," he said.

The offices located at a building in Tejgaon were attacked and ransacked on August 5, hours after the resignation and departure of Sheikh Hasina.

Biplob said it was not possible to keep the organisations running because of the damage done to the equipment and financial constraints.

Nayeemul was appointed as the press secretary to Hasina on June 6.