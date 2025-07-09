Three die in road crashes in two dists

At least three people died in road accidents in two districts yesterday.

A female garment worker was killed after being hit by a pickup van while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Shilpi, 40, of Bongram in Mymensingh. She was employed at Dekko Garments in Sreepur's Nayanpur.

Ayub Ali, officer-in-charge of Mawna Highway Police Station, said Shilpi was crossing the road in the MC Bazar area around 5:00am on her way to work when the pickup van struck her, killing her on the spot.

Police rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and seized the vehicle involved in the incident. However, the driver fled and remains at large.

The body has been kept in police custody for legal procedures, and further action is underway.

Meanwhile, a father and his son were killed, and another son injured after a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw on Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj yesterday morning.

The victims were identified as Abdul Mannan Khandakar, 70, and his son Jewel Khandakar, 35, of Puran Bera village of Solonga in Sirajganj.

Md Abdur Rouf, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said that as Mannan was feeling sick this morning, his son took him to the hospital on a battery-run three-wheeler.

When their vehicle reached Choriya Shikha around 7:00am, a Bonpara-bound truck hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving both father and son dead on the spot.

Mannan's other son, Russel Khondokar, was injured in the accident. He was taken to Sirajganj General Hospital.

Police seized the truck, but its driver and helper have gone into hiding after the incident, added the police official.