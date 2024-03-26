Thousands of dead jellyfish on Kuakata beach

Fishing activities, tourism disrupted

Thousands of dead jellyfish are piling up on Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali after being cast ashore by tidal waves of the Bay for the past four weeks.

The situation has turned alarming over the last 8-10 days, significantly disrupting fishing and tourism activities near the shore.

Visiting the beach recently, it was seen that the dead jellyfish, each weighing around 12-15 kilogrammes, are lying across a vast stretch of the beach in huge numbers, and spreading bad odour as those are decomposing in the open.

Tourists were also seen extremely annoyed by the dead jellyfish and the stench coming from those.

According to experts, declining numbers of sea turtles alongside rising sea temperatures have paved the way for jellyfish to proliferate in numbers. Jellyfish are the main food of sea turtles.

"Over the last 20-25 days, these dead jellyfish are being washed ashore and piling up at different points from Lembu Char area in the west to Gangamati area in the east of Kuakata beach," said Bachchu Kazi, 45, a local fisherman.

"We cannot catch fish in the sea now as many dead jellyfish are also floating in the water and getting stuck in the fishing nets. As we touch the jellyfish to remove those from the net, it causes unbearable itching," he added.

Arif Hossain, another fisherman, echoed him.

Abdur Barek Molla, a fish trader in Alipur area, said fishermen in his three fishing trawlers have not been able to cast their nets in the sea for nearly a month.

"The fishermen are in great trouble with bearing their family expenses ahead of Eid," he added.

Talking to this correspondent, Sagarika Smriti, an associate researcher at Ecofish, a research institute in Kalapara where marine fish species are studied, said that jellyfish increases in number if the temperature and salinity of water in the deep sea increase.

"Jellyfish is the main food of marine turtles. So, if the turtle population goes down, it causes jellyfish to rise in number," she added.

Apu Saha, senior fisheries officer in Kalapara upazila, said, "Jellyfish are seen near the shore this time every year, as they come to eat small fish and eggs. During this time, many are stuck in sand and die. But this year their numbers are higher than unusual."

"After a month, if the number decreases, then fishermen will be able to return to catching fish normally," he added.

Patuakhali district fisheries officer Md Kamrul echoed him.

Shakil Ahmed, managing officer of Alipur Fish Landing Station said, "As fishermen are unable to catch fish due to jellyfish infesting the water, it is having a negative impact on the supply of sea fish in the local market."

Motaleb Sharif, general secretary of Kuakata Hotel-Motel Owners Association, said, "Local volunteers are working to bury the dead jellyfish at Zero Point area to reduce the stench."