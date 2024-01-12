The dream weavers of Tiakhali

Around 100 women become financially solvent by crafting mats from southern cattail grass

A weaver busy making a mat in Hogla Palli of Barishal city. Utilising their leisure time, the artisans cultivate and process southern cattail leaves locally, turning them into baskets, ropes, fences and roof thatches. Photo: Titu Das

One will see a charming scene in many households if they visit the Tiakhali area of Barishal city's Ward 26, where women engage in the art of weaving mats from dried southern cattail leaves, locally known as "hogla pata".

About a hundred women of this area, come to be known as "Hogla Palli", have found a source of financial independence by weaving mats from hogla leaves, while adding a touch of handmade warmth to their community.

The perennial aquatic grass can be used to weave an array of items -- from mats to baskets, fences, ropes, and roof thatches.

Jyotsna Rani Halder, one such artisan, said her daily weaving yields more than just mats. "It weaves dreams, providing for my family and children's education."

Pravati Rani Sarkar, another artisan, said, "Alongside household work, each of us produce and sell at least one mat, six feet by seven and half feet in dimension, to the wholesaler daily for Tk 120-130."

The weavers said they acquired one-bigha land for Tk 10,000 to grow the plants year-round. Once the leaves grow, those are collected and dried to weave mats.

Biren Mistry, a wholesaler, said the women of the locality are generating extra income for their families by engaging in weaving hogla mats, while their husbands are involved in agriculture, business, and other occupations.

"Usually, the demand for hogla mats increases during Eid and paddy harvest season. Mats worth around Tk 50 lakh are sold annually from this village alone," he added.

Ranjit Dutta, one of the mentors of the artisans, said, "These women artisans take loans from various NGOs at high interest rates. If they could get loans from banks on easy terms, then production would be higher."

"Also, if they could be trained to weave ropes and other handicraft items, then their income will rise," he added.

Approximately 4,000 families in Bakerganj, Gournadi, Agailjhara, and other areas of Barishal district engage in weaving items from hogla leaves, according to Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).

Md Nazrul Islam, deputy general manager of BSCIC in Barishal, suggested the artisans get included as SME entrepreneurs to avail government loans on easy terms.