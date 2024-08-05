Take back armed forces from streets

Say retired officers

A group of senior and mid-ranking retired officers of the armed forces yesterday called upon the government to withdraw the armed forces from the streets and send them back to barracks in these difficult times.

They came up with the statement while addressing a briefing at the RAOWA Club in the capital's Mohakhali DOHS.

Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan, the former chief of army staff, read out the statement on behalf of the retired armed forces officers.

The retired officials organised the press briefing to make their stand clear amid the ongoing situation in the country.

While reading out the statement, Iqbal Karim said the patriotic military "must not accept any responsibility for the current situation".

"We appeared here because we are deeply concerned, troubled, and saddened by all the egregious killings, tortures, disappearances, and mass arrests that have been tormenting Bangladesh over the past three weeks," he said.

"Witnessing all these as guardians, we simply cannot absolve ourselves from the responsibilities associated with these untimely demises of hundreds of children, teens, and young brave souls."

He noted, "The Bangladeshi armed forces have never faced off with the masses or trained their guns at the chests of their fellow citizens."

Bangladesh's armed forces have worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices towards establishing global peace over the last three decades. "But that respect, status, and pride are being questioned today," he said.

Addressing the army, he said, "You must stand beside the people of the country ensuring full adherence to universal human rights. We cannot let our motherland be destroyed in front of our eyes."

"Our border is unprotected at the moment. BGB members have been withdrawn in significant numbers from the border belt to quell the student movement. Not surprisingly the border is now open to parties who wish to exploit the internal turmoil the country is going through."

"Time is ripe to immediately take the soldiers to barracks to prepare themselves for any eventuality as the time taken to transition from internal security mode to operational mode takes quite some time. On the same note, we also urge the government to undertake political initiatives aiming at resolving the ongoing crisis. Do not destroy the good standing of our armed forces by keeping them engaged in a disgraceful campaign," he said.

He further urged for an investigation of all the killings, injuries, shootings, attacks, vandalisms, abductions, arrests, and acts of violence that have to be carried out by the United Nations under its full authority.

Iqbal Karim, who served as the chief of army staff from 2012 to 2015, said those who are responsible for pushing the people to a state of such extreme misery will have to be brought to justice.

The briefing was attended by the former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen M Nuruddin Khan, former Maj Gen M Azizur Rahman, Maj Gen Abu Kaiser Fazlul Kabir, Maj Gen Jamil D Ahsan, Bir Protik, Maj Gen Rezzaqul Haider, Maj Gen Muhammad Abdul Matin, Maj Gen Mujahid Uddin, Maj Gen Abul Kalam Humayun Kabir, Maj Gen Mahbubul Alam, Maj Gen Ruhul Amin, Maj Gen ATM Shahidul Islam, Brig Gen M Sakhawat Hossain and Brig Gen Shahedul Anam Khan among 30 retired officers.