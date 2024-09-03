Stop the DAP implementation

Demands IAB

The Institute of Architects Bangladesh yesterday called on the government to halt the implementation of the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for 2022-2035, prepared by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), citing violations of laws, lack of transparency, and potential environmental harm.

At a press briefing held at the Jatiya Press Club, the IAB alleged that the DAP threatens water bodies, floodplains, and agricultural land, while also fostering corruption in the design approval process.

"The implementation of the DAP has been ongoing for a year, but due to existing disparities and ambiguities in the plan, a certain Rajuk circle's dominance during the approval of new building designs has escalated," said Prof Muhammad Ali Naqi, vice president of IAB, while reading out a written statement.

Naqi said the plan has led to increased harassment of landowners and the public, resulting in delays, confusion, and corruption.

He called for the immediate suspension of the DAP's implementation and necessary reforms through active stakeholder engagement to address legal and other inconsistencies.

The IAB reported that they have contacted Rajuk regarding the suspension and reform of the DAP, to which Rajuk responded that the matter would be placed before the chief adviser.

IAB also criticised the delay in gazetting the Dhaka Structure Plan, which was formulated in 2016 -- but was later followed by the DAP in 2022, allegedly in violation of laws.

The IAB further questioned the basis on which the development intensity and population density in the DAP were determined, alleging that Rajuk ignored repeated appeals to reveal the tools, data, and working papers used in the plan's development.

The IAB also condemned the DAP for its discriminatory policies, particularly the separate Floor Area Ratio (FAR) set for planned and unplanned areas of the city, which they claim benefits specific groups unfairly.

Khandkar Sabbir Ahmed, president of the IAB, said 66 percent of Dhaka city is excluded from Rajuk's plan, leaving those areas to develop without any civic amenities.

He also called for the restructuring of Rajuk to address these issues.