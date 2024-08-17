South Korea expresses hope for stability under interim government

South Korea has expressed optimism that Bangladesh's interim government will quickly restore peace and stability in the country, according to a statement from the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement also emphasised South Korea's commitment to strengthening relations with Bangladesh under the new government.

As a significant trade partner, South Korea's bilateral trade with Bangladesh exceeds $3 billion.

Additionally, South Korea is a major investor in Bangladesh's RMG sector and a key destination for Bangladeshi workers, with nearly 29,000 Bangladeshis employed there from 2008 to 2022.