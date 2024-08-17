Bangladesh
Bangladesh

South Korea expresses hope for stability under interim government

South Korea has expressed optimism that Bangladesh's interim government will quickly restore peace and stability in the country, according to a statement from the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement also emphasised South Korea's commitment to strengthening relations with Bangladesh under the new government.

As a significant trade partner, South Korea's bilateral trade with Bangladesh exceeds $3 billion.

Additionally, South Korea is a major investor in Bangladesh's RMG sector and a key destination for Bangladeshi workers, with nearly 29,000 Bangladeshis employed there from 2008 to 2022.

