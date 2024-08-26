Six killed in road crashes

At least six people were killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in Mymensingh, Barishal, Brahmanbaria and Munshiganj districts.

In Mymensingh, a freedom fighter was killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Boilor area of Trishal upazila yesterday morning.

The victim, Md Shafiqul Islam, 75, was a resident of Boilor Boro Pukurpar area in the upazila and was a retired manager of Krishi Bank, police said.

Shafiqul was crossing the highway around 11:00am when speeding motorcycle hit him, leaving him critically injured, said Md Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station.

He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College hospital where doctors declared him dead. A case was later lodged with the police station in this connection, the OC added.

In Barishal, a woman and her son were killed and four others were injured as their three-wheeler was hit by a Dhaka-bound passenger bus of Jamuna Line Paribahan from opposite direction on Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Gournadi upazila yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Soma Begum, 30, and her son Azmain, 3, of Islampur village under Babuganj upazila of the district.

The incident took place at around 1:30pm in Bezhar area.

All six passengers of the three-wheeler were injured in the accident and were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where Soma and her son were declared dead, said Golam Rasul, OC of Gournadi Highway Police Station.

In Brahmanbaria, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle, leaving its rider and pillion dead, while five passengers of the auto-rickshaw including its driver sustained injuries.

The incident took place in Kodda area of ​​Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila yesterday noon.

The deceased are: Mahibul Islam Chanchal, 38, of Madhyapara area of Brahmanbaria town; and Shaheen Chowdhury, 48, of Nayanpur village of Sadar upazila.

Confirming the matter, Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, OC of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said police recovered the bodies and kept those in Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The injured are being treated in Akhaura Upazila Health Complex, he added.

In Munshiganj, a motorcyclist died as he lost control over steering and hit the railing of Basiya Bari bridge in Dhipur union of Tongibari upazila yesterday.

The deceased, Sohan Sheikh, 17, was a resident of Jashlong village in the upazila.

The accident took place at around 12:30pm. Sohan died on the spot. His body has been handed over to family without autopsy, said Ansar-uz-Zaman, in-charge of Dighirpar Police Outpost.