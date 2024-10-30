‘Shmashan Deepali’ to be observed today

"Shmashan Deepali", a century-old ritual of Hindu community in Barishal, will be observed today.

Every year, hundreds of people from the Hindu community light candles at the crematorium in Kawnia area of Barishal city on the occasion of "Bhoot Chaturdashi", on the night before Kali Puja.

According to locals, the ritual is being observed for around 150 years in memory of their relatives and loved ones who had passed away, and for peace of their departed souls.

On the occasion, the families also offer prayers for their loved ones who had passed away, and prepare their favourite food items.

Manbendra Batbyal, convener of Mahashmashan Raksha Committee, said it is one of oldest religious traditions among Hindus in Barishal, which is likely not observed anywhere else in the country.

"We have been commemorating our forefathers through this ritual for years," said Subhash Chandra Bose, a senior citizen.