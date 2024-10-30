Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

‘Shmashan Deepali’ to be observed today

Our Correspondent, Barishal
Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:05 AM

"Shmashan Deepali", a century-old ritual of Hindu community in Barishal, will be observed today.

Every year, hundreds of people from the Hindu community light candles at the crematorium in Kawnia area of Barishal city on the occasion of "Bhoot Chaturdashi", on the night before Kali Puja.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to locals, the ritual is being observed for around 150 years in memory of their relatives and loved ones who had passed away, and for peace of their departed souls.

On the occasion, the families also offer prayers for their loved ones who had passed away, and  prepare their favourite food items. 

Manbendra Batbyal, convener of Mahashmashan Raksha Committee, said it is one of oldest religious traditions among Hindus in Barishal, which is likely not observed anywhere else in the country.

"We have been commemorating our forefathers through this ritual for years," said Subhash Chandra Bose, a senior citizen.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক কৃষিমন্ত্রী আব্দুস শহীদ গ্রেপ্তার

তার বিরুদ্ধে উত্তরা পশ্চিম থানাসহ বিভিন্ন থানায় একাধিক হত্যা মামলা রয়েছে।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ইসি গঠনে সার্চ কমিটির প্রধান হচ্ছেন বিচারপতি জুবায়ের রহমান চৌধুরী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে