Shafiqul Alam press secretary of chief adviser

Shafiqul Alam, the Bangladesh bureau chief of AFP, was yesterday appointed as the press secretary to Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Alam would have the rank of secretary and draw a salary of Tk 78,000 along with benefits, according to a notification of public administration ministry.

"It was too good an opportunity to pass up on. I hope to carry out my role as the press secretary with sincerity, grace and while upholding the freedom of the press...," Alam said.

A graduate of Dhaka University, Alam started his journalism career at the now-defunct The Bangladesh Observer. He joined AFP in 2005. In 2012, he was made its Bangladesh bureau chief.