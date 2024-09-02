Sex workers under attack

Video of a man mercilessly beating women goes viral; rights activists condemn attacks

Shahida, a 50-year-old former sex worker who now works as a field officer for Ahsania Mission's project on HIV prevention and treatment services for sex workers, was brutally attacked on August 29 in the Shyamoli area of the capital.

"After distributing condoms to the floating sex workers, I was standing in front of a mobile recharge point when a man wearing a blue t-shirt and mask suddenly approached me with a green pipe and began beating me," Shahida recounted.

"He assumed I was soliciting clients, but I told him I'm a service holder and showed him my ID, asking him to stop," she added. "But he didn't listen and kept beating me, asking why I was talking to the sex workers."

The man struck her nine times before running off to attack other sex workers waiting for clients nearby. Despite people being present, no one intervened to help.

The entire incident was filmed, and the man posted the video on his Facebook account.

The attacker, identified as HM Rasel Sultan, alias Dokani Rasel, was seen in the video running to beat another sex worker. He then attacked a girl so severely that she fell to his feet, pleading that she would "no longer do this job" and begged him to let her go.

At one point, he even snatched her mobile phone.

The video was widely shared on social media and even garnered some support from people.

However, many condemned the incident, calling it a gross violation of human rights.

On the same day, Shaila, another field worker, was brutally beaten by some unknown youths in the Sangsad Bhaban area, while doing her duty.

Rina Akter, president of Kalyanmoyi Nari Sangha, which supports 350 floating sex workers in the capital, said attacks on sex workers have surged since the fall of the last government.

"Our girls are no longer safe on the streets. They are inhumanely attacked, mugged, and even handed over to BGB members," Rina stated.

"This is happening not just in Shyamoli but across the city, including Jatrabari, Dholaipar, Sadarghat, Kamalapur, Press Club, and Gulistan. Many now face starvation because they can't go out to work," she added.

Aleya Begum Lily, president of the Sex Workers Network Bangladesh, also shared her concerns about the increasing violence against sex workers.

"The day the government resigned, there were incidents of attack and looting in at least 15 houses at the Daulatdia brothel. Now, in Dhaka, floating sex workers are being attacked daily," she said.

"In areas like Sangsad Bhaban, Shyamoli, Zia Uddyan, Jatrabari, and Mazar Road, girls can't even stand without being beaten and having their phones taken by youths," she added.

"In Shyamoli, they were even filmed, and the videos were spread on Facebook. These women work discreetly to support their families, keeping their profession hidden due to the stigma. Now, their privacy has been violated, and their human rights have been trampled," she added.

"Many of them are injured, and if they can't work for a day, they go hungry," she said.

"We've been trying to reach the coordinators of the student movement through women leaders, who have agreed to speak with the victims. We planned to form a human chain in front of the Press Club, but now we fear being attacked ourselves," Lily added.

Women leaders have condemned the attack as a severe violation of human rights and urged the interim government to address it. Nijera Kori coordinator Khushi Kabir described the attacks as illegal and unconstitutional, calling for immediate action from the government to restore law and order.

"This is a dangerous situation. This is unchecked mob violence where individuals take the law into their own hands without regard for established systems or human rights," she said.

"Such actions pose a serious concern. We expect grievances to be addressed through our courts and legal systems."

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem stated that sex workers are among the most marginalised communities in the country and they often enter this profession after facing significant deprivation.

"While the debate on whether this profession should exist is a separate issue, it is important to recognise that, as citizens of the country, sex workers are entitled to protection, which the state must ensure," she added.

Condemning the attack as an act of anarchy, Shahnaz Shumi, deputy director of the Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha, said that regardless of any issues or any provocation from the woman, the man had no right to take the law into his own hands by beating her.

"We call for improvements in the law and order situation, an end to chaos, fear, and terror, and the end of brutality. The perpetrator should be brought to justice to deter others from committing similar acts."

Contacted, Social Welfare Adviser Sharmin Murshid said, "I became aware of this issue on Sunday and have informed the administration to halt these attacks immediately."

"Most importantly, this is an act of anarchy and a criminal offence. I will bring this matter to the attention of our advisers and work on developing relevant policies."

(All the victims' names used in this article were changed to protect their identities)