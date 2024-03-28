Scourge of Dowry: Lack of inheritance law worsens it for Hindu brides

Despite the existence of the Dowry Prohibition Act-2018, the demands for dowries are still prevalent in many communities in Bangladesh, burdening newlywed women and their families with undue financial pressure.

Due to the absence of inheritance laws, Hindu women are disproportionately more affected as their dowries are openly negotiated before marriage.

According to locals of the country's north, Hindu bride families have to provide Tk 5 to 50 lakh as dowry to the groom's families.

Dowry can be given in any form, including cash, jewelry, vehicles, electronics, furniture or reception expenses and hotel fees.

Meanwhile, many brides' parents do not consider it a crime, even if they have to resort to selling land or taking loans from banks or relatives.

A common trend among dowry seekers is that the more educated they are, the greater the amount of the sum demanded.

Manoranjan Karmaker from Dinajpur, in 2020, arranged his post-graduate niece's marriage to a first-class government officer, who demanded Tk 8 lakh cash and gold worth Tk 4 lakh, as part of dowry.

"We spent a total of Tk 18 lakh. We sold our land worth Tk 15 lakhs and also had to arrange Tk 50,000 for the groom's family to stay at a hotel during the wedding."

A college peon in Thakurgaon, Nitai Chandra Dhar was preparing to marry off his primary school teacher daughter.

Despite earing Tk 15,000 a month, he agreed to pay Tk 15 lakh for his daughter's wedding. He already used up a portion of his savings and planned to sell around seven kathas of land. He also took a loan from an NGO to cover the remaining cost.

"It won't be possible to repay the loan with this salary. My only hope is my retirement savings."

Asked why he agreed to taking such a risk, he said, "The groom has a government job."

Night guard Dulal Chandra Das of Panchagarh received a dowry of Tk 11 lakh in his marriage, according to neighbour Rana Das.

"Dulal took a part of the dowry even before the wedding took place because he needed to secure his job. The rest of the amount was settled during the wedding.

"We heard that the bride's family acquired the money by selling land, using up savings, and taking loans from NGOs."

Satish Chandra Barman, a senior assistant teacher at Madhupur Kakoli High School and a known match-maker in Thakurgaon, said grooms who are in administrative positions make high demands for dowries.

"Parents are willing to pay even up to Tk 30 lakh to marry their daughters off to government job-holders. For instance, my neighbour spent Tk 32 lakhs to get their daughter, a nursing student, married to a sub-inspector.

"In another case, an SI also demanded Tk 1 crore but the bride's family was able to pay Tk 60 lakh. Another time, a government official demanded Tk 20 lakh to marry a degree-holder girl. They had to settle for Tk 18 lakh after negotiation."

Kamrul Islam Rubayet, lecturer of Thakurgaon's Abdur Rashid Degree College, said Hindu families in the region often prioritise administrative job-holders to marry off their daughters to for the sake of "security".

Md Mahbubur Rahman, the district's deputy commissioner, said, "In all our meeting, we take measures to create awareness and curb incidents of demanding dowry. However, there may still many such cases occurring that I'm not aware of."

According to Pulok Ghatak, general secretary of Hindu Law Reform Parishad, the concept of dowry remains largely prevalent in almost all Hindu marriages and is recognised under the Hindu law.

"However, the 2018 law criminlises it, creating contradiction."

He added, "In the Hindu law, the term 'Joutuk Streedhon' is mentioned as women's property, but in reality, women don't have any authority over it.

Pulok said, "Unfortunately, as per the archaic Hindu law, the woman does not possess autonomy; instead, she is regarded as her husband's possession.

"After the former law related to 'streedhon' was repealed, no other provision exists for a woman to inherit property from her parents. We have a few initiatives aimed to establish inheritance rights for Hindu women as a means to address their property rights."

Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said, "Religious traditions historically positioned Hindu women as subordinates, leading to the absence of rights to divorce and inheritance, while ensuring the prevalence of the dowry system.

"To address these disparities, we are calling for the implementation of a uniform family law for all religions."

(Our Thakurgaon correspondent contributed to this report.)