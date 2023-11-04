Resist arsonists in every area

PM tells AL activists, asks them to hand over the culprits to cops

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged her party members to put up resistance against the arsonists in every area in an organised way.

"Now you will have to build resistance against the arsonists not only in Dhaka city but in every area," she said at a discussion at the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The Awami League organised the event marking the Jail Killing Day.

Hasina, also the AL president, asked her party men to protect the lives and properties of the people by finding out those behind arson violence and handing them over to law enforcers.

She said it is the responsibility of her party to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the people.

The AL chief asked her party men to get organised so that not a single culprit behind arson violence goes unpunished.

"If anyone is caught red-handed while setting fire, you will have to throw him in the same fire. The hands which set fire to anything will have to be burnt…. If this is done, they would learn lessons," she said.

Hasina said the BNP was "plotting to foil" the next general election, but the party would fail to do so.

Stating that the AL's source of power is the country's people, she said the parliamentary polls can't be foiled by only a handful of criminals.

The premier asked the AL leaders and activists to remain united to make sure that people's voting rights can be upheld and they can vote peacefully.

Mentioning that the BNP had won only 30 seats in the 2008 general election, she said the party has now become weak due to its misdeeds.

She said the BNP is doubtful about taking part in the election because the party is worried that it would not win enough seats.

"Even if the BNP participates in the polls, it would do so to do nomination business."

Hasina questioned who will be the BNP's leader if it runs in the election.

"Who will be made the prime minister? With whom the cabinet will be formed?"

She said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been convicted in several cases, including the 10-truck arms haul case and a money laundering case.

"They were directly involved in the August 21 grenade attack. There is no doubt about it," she said citing several remarks made by Khaleda Zia at that time.

'FIND OUT HOARDERS'

Hasina asked her party leaders and the government agencies concerned to find out hoarders of commodities.

"Hoarders try to take money out people's pockets by not marketing the commodities despite having enough stocks. They will have to be found out. We will take action against them."

Noting that the conspiracies were being hatched in many ways against the government, the PM said there is no shortage of any commodity as the production of commodities, including meat, fish, rice, potato and vegetables, increased significantly in the country.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, senior leaders Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Mirza Azam, and Tajuddin Ahmad's daughter Simeen Hussain Rimi and Syed Nazrul Islam's daughter Sayeda Zakia Noor Lipi, among others, spoke on the occasion.