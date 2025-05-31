Residents of St Martin’s struggle as severe weather disrupts communication

Residents of St Martin's Island under Teknaf upazila are passing days in a struggle for survival as communication with the mainland has been cutoff for the last six days due to the severe stormy weather caused by the low pressure in the Bay.

This has resulted in shortage of food and fuel. Power supply was suspended for the last three days due to the fuel crisis.

Tidal surges have worsened the crisis by contaminating freshwater ponds in Dakkinpara, Pachimpara, and Golachipa with saltwater, leading to a crisis in drinking water.

At least 50 houses remained submerged for three days due to flooding.

This morning, locals came together to dig canals in an effort to drain the accumulated water.

"Phones of most residents have died due to the lack of electricity. They are now unable to communicate with the outside world," said Joynal Abedin, a resident.

Supply of power using solar has stopped due to insufficient sunlight. Though fuel-powered generators are generally used during emergencies, those too have stopped working due to the fuel crisis, he added.

He said that islanders dug canals to remove the accumulated tidal water.

With freshwater sources compromised by saline intrusion, Dakkinpara, Pachimpara and Golachipa are facing an acute drinking water crisis. Repeated attempts to contact the acting chairman of Saint Martin Union Parishad Fayzul Islam were unsuccessful as his phone remained switched off.

Another resident, Tayyabullah, currently in Cox's Bazar, said: "Most islanders' phones are now off due to the power outage."

After contacting several islanders, he learned that the food shortage has intensified in recent days owing to the continued disruption of boat services.

He added, "Although some families received government aid under various schemes, the majority are now struggling to meet their basic food and daily needs."

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salauddin said the administration had sent 76,000 kg of rice to the island before the weather deteriorated.

"A food crisis should not occur," he said, adding that more aid would be sent once the sea becomes calmer.

Abdur Rashid, president of the Teknaf-St Martin Trawler Owners' Association, confirmed that boat services have been suspended for six days but expressed hope that they might resume by tomorrow if weather permits.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said rice was sent in advance to handle the situation. While acknowledging that the suspension of boat services has caused temporary difficulties, he said communication is likely to resume tomorrow if the weather improves.

He further said a trawler carrying an additional 10 metric tonnes of rice is ready to depart once conditions of the sea allow.

Regarding the waterlogging, the UNO noted that locals have taken measures to drain the floodwater.

UNO Ehsan said residents are experiencing "some hardship" due to the isolation but hoped that the situation will return to normalcy soon.