Rape incidents see sharp rise this year

481 cases in half of 2025 nearly match last year’s tally of 516, says Mahila Parishad

From January to June this year, 481 cases of rape against women and girls were reported in Bangladesh, with 345 of the victims being children, according to data from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.

This figure is nearly as high as the total number of rape cases reported throughout all of last year, which was 516, the organisation noted.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad published these figures after compiling reports from 15 newspapers on violence against women and girls.

An analysis showed that in just six months of 2025, the number of reported rape incidents is only 35 fewer than the entirety of 2024. Among various forms of violence against women, rape remains the most common.

These findings were presented at a discussion titled "The Scenario of Violence Against Women and Girls: Perspectives of Women Journalists" held yesterday at the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad's office in the capital's Segunbagicha.

Munima Sultana, special correspondent at The Financial Express and a member of the organisation's media subcommittee, and Afruza Arman, senior training and research officer at the organisation, presented two reports at the event.

Munima Sultana said while women have made significant contributions to development, the continuing rise in violence undermines their achievements.

Based on news reports, nearly 1,555 women and girls were victims of violence in the past six months, she said.

March saw the highest number of incidents, followed by a decline, though she noted this does not convey a positive trend.

Afruza Arman said analysis of data from the past year shows that girls, particularly those aged 2 to 18, are disproportionately affected by violence.

The rates of violence against girls are especially high in cases of child marriage, sexual abuse, rape, and gang rape, she added.

Among the 1,555 cases of rape reported during this period, 106 were gang rapes, and 17 victims were killed after the assault, according to the data presented at the meeting.

Murder was the second most reported form of violence, with 320 women and girls killed. There were also 51 cases of sexual harassment and 34 incidents of stalking.

In her welcome speech, Mahila Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu said violence against women and girls is rising steadily and becoming more visible in public spaces.

Societal hostility towards women is being incited in various ways, she said.

"Although laws exist to protect women's rights, their implementation is often limited in practice," she said.

The organisation's Joint General Secretary, Seema Moslem, said through reporting, the media regularly reflects society's attitudes towards women.

She emphasised that the media is a crucial ally in preventing violence against women and urged women journalists to ensure accurate and sensitive reporting of such incidents.

Dr Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said the media and the women's movement must work together.

She stressed that unless gender inequality is addressed, violence against women will continue.

"Social change requires first changing oneself and then reforming institutional structures. To advance the women's movement, it is essential to understand global trends, for the media to be more sensitive, and for everyone to be united," she said.

Women journalists from various media outlets took part in an open discussion, moderated by Mahfuza Jesmin, news editor at BSS and editor of the organisation's Publicity and Media Committee.

Journalists including Shahnaz Munni, Nadira Kiran, Rita Bhoumik, Ummul Wara Sweety, Zahida Parvez, Shahnaz Parveen, Sebika Debnath, Drohi Tara, Rafia Khanam Chowdhury, Jannatul Ruhi, Nasrin Geeti, and Selina Akter shared their views.

They noted that victims are often retraumatised by insensitive or inaccurate reporting. In many cases, coverage is either lacking or distorted.

The speakers also raised concerns about growing hostility towards women on social media, driven by misuse of technology. They called on the media to improve sensitivity and urged the government to take action against distorted portrayals of violence on digital platforms.