Rangpur mob killing: ASK urges govt to hold instigators accountable

Legal action must be taken and victims’ families must be provided adequate compensation, it says

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has expressed deep concern and condemnation over the killing of two people in mob beating on suspicion of theft in Taraganj upazila area of Rangpur.

In a statement, the rights organisation said such incidents are extremely dangerous and unacceptable in light of prevailing laws, the Constitution, and international human rights standards.

ASK said that legal action must be taken against those involved in this incident, and that the victims' families must be provided with adequate compensation and protection.

At the same time, it urged the government and law enforcement agencies not to grant impunity to any group or individual involved in any organised acts to instigate, but rather to identify them and hold them accountable. Such brutal incidents directly undermine the foundations of human rights.

According to media sources, on August 9, 2025, in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur, two men were beaten to death on suspicion of being van thieves. The deceased were identified as Rupalal Das (40) of Ghanirampur area in the upazila, and Pradip Das (35) of Mithapukur upazila. Pradip Das was the husband of Rupalal Das's niece. Rupalal Das worked as a cobbler, and Pradip Das drove a van.

On the day of the incident, Pradip set out in his van for Rupalal's home to set the date for Rupalal's daughter's wedding. Since he was unfamiliar with the village roads, he called Rupalal, who came out from home to guide him. Later, both boarded the van together and headed towards Rupalal's home in Ghanirampur village.

Around 9pm, upon reaching Bottola area of Taraganj-Kazirhat road, a few locals stopped them on suspicion of van theft. Then, a crowd gathered and brutally beat both of them to death.

ASK believes that taking the law into one's own hands and committing murder is a clear violation of the rule of law and human rights. Articles 31 and 32 of the Constitution ensure every citizen's legal protection and right to life, both of which have been gravely violated in this incident. Under international human rights law as well, this incident constitutes a serious infringement of the rights to life and security.

ASK strongly stated that incidents of lynching are happening repeatedly, creating deep concern and insecurity among all citizens of the country. This culture of impunity has become a matter of grave concern for social harmony and the rule of law. According to statistics from Ain o Salish Kendra, from January to August 10 of 2025 alone, at least 111 citizens have been killed as a result of mob violence.