Rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am yesterday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division."

"And also at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram with moderately heavy falls at places over the country."

The country's highest 24 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6:00am yesterday.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Mongla at 35 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6:00pm on Thursday while the lowest temperature 23.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sylhet till 6:00am yesteray.

Meanwhile, monsoon trough runs through Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.