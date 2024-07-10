Quota protesters to continue Bangla Blockade from 3:30pm tomorrow

Students and job seekers who are protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs today declared they would continue their "Bangla Blockade" movement tomorrow.

Asif Mahmud, one of the key organisers of the movement, declared they would start the programme around 3:30pm tomorrow, he said at a press conference in Shahbagh.

He said students from all the educational institutions across the country will follow block major highways and railways adjacent to their areas.

He said, they would continue their movement until the government forms a commission to reform the quota system.

Today, hundreds of students from universities and colleges blocked major intersections in the city, blocked highways, railways across the country, as a part of their programme from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

Earlier in the day, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court issued a status quo of four weeks on the subject matter regarding quota in government jobs and the High Court judgement.