Quota protest: Barishal University students block Kuakata highway

Hundreds of students from Barishal University blocked the Barishal-Kuakata highway today to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Students started their protest march from the campus and took position at the Nathullabad bus stand area around 11:30am.

The protesters were still on the streets when our local correspondent filed this report around 2:00pm.

Photo: Titu Das

They were chanting slogans in support of the abolishment of the quota system.

"We do not accept any quota of discrimination except for the quota of the disabled and tribals," protesting students said.

After their demonstration began, there were long tailbacks on both sides of the highway.

Photo: Titu Das

Arichul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, told The Daily Star that despite requests to leave the Dhaka-Barishal-Kuakata highway blockade, the students remained on the road.

Local and long-distance buses are unable to depart Nathullabad as a result, the OC added.

The development comes as anti-quota protests intensified across the country in the last couple of days.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court decided to uphold until further order the June 5 High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system after terming illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished it.