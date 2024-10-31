Puja brings no joy to tea workers

Tea worker Anima Bauri's family consists of eight members, all dependent on her for their livelihood.

"I've gone without wages for the last six weeks. Each day is a challenge, as we survive on just water, salt, and rice. The shopkeepers have stopped offering credit, and I feel too ashamed to ask anyone for help."

"Without wages, how can we celebrate Kali Puja?" she added.

This hardship isn't unique to her; every other worker employed under National Tea Company Limited (NTC) is facing a similar plight.

According to the NTC website, it employs 11,286 tea workers at 12 tea gardens throughout the country.

Their wages have been halted for six weeks, with workers alleging that the authorities are responsible for this situation.

Ranjit Karmakar, president of the panchayat committee of Chandichhara tea garden in Habiganj, said although NTC has achieved its production target, tea workers are not getting their salaries.

Another worker Kazoli Munda said, "I have five family members; we often go hungry. How much longer can we endure this?"

Krinalal Deshwara, president of Paddachhara tea garden Panchayat committee in Moulvibazar, said, "The authorities have halted rations and wages, citing the current national situation. We've made repeated inquiries but got no response."

Nipen Paul, general secretary of Bangladesh Tea Workers Union, said around 50,000 people rely on these wages; hence, frustration has grown among workers and their families.

NTC General Manager Kazi Emdadul Islam said, "The management of the company has changed. That's why it's taking some time to control the situation. Hopefully, within a few days, the wages will be cleared."

According to NTC sources, the government holds a 51 percent stake in the gardens, while the remaining 49 percent is privately owned. The company is overseen by a 10-member board of directors, many of whom have gone into hiding due to allegations of irregularities and corruption associated with the previous government.

The current administration has initiated the formation of a new management board to address the breakdown in operations.

Among the 10 directors, four are joint-secretary rank nominees from Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, General Insurance Corporation, and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.

While seven members have been confirmed, three other members are yet to be nominated, leading to stagnation in the gardens' management.