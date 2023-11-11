Progress of Bangladesh evident to all

Says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said yesterday that Bangladesh is now a respected country because of its progress over the last 15 years is evident to all.

"Today's Bangladesh is different from what it was 15 years ago. Now, all respect it. Bangladesh is now a recognised role model for development," she said.

The premier made the remark while receiving donations from various financial organisations for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund at her official residence Gano Bhaban, reports UNB.

The donation was received in order to distribute blankets and other warm clothing to people in need during the upcoming winter season.

The prime minister urged everyone to work together to ensure that the country's progress continues in the future.

She said many do not view her success in developing the country and improving people's socioeconomic conditions over the last 15 years positively.

"I have been in charge of the country for a long time, having served three consecutive terms. [In all this time, I was able to successfully change the fate of the people. I have [dramatically] changed the country. Not everyone will view this [success] favourably," she said.

The premier sought everyone's cooperation to maintain the country's image.

She said movement in the name of arson and blockade has recently resurfaced. "I am not sure who benefits from it. But ordinary people are becoming the victims."

The PM extended her sincere thanks to the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) for its initiative to make donations for her relief fund ahead of the upcoming winter season, as it did in the past.

She sought cooperation from BAB to maintain a good reserve of foreign currency, arrest the high inflation, and run the economy properly amid the global economic recession-like situation.