Prof Yunus starts his office from Chief Adviser’s Office

Chief Adviser to the interim government, Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, started his office at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in Tejgaon today, formerly known as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed the news to the media.

Prof Yunus, was sworn in as chief adviser on August 8, following the fall of the previous government, led by Sheikh Hasina, on August 5 after a student-led uprising.

Initially, Yunus had been conducting his official duties from the State Guest House Jamuna.

However, after the PMO was vandalized during the uprising, rendering it unusable, repair work was carried out for 15 consecutive days to restore the office for the chief adviser's use.

The nameplates of the PMO have already been changed inside and outside the office, while security measures have been tightened too.