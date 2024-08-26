Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan appointed DU VC

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has been appointed as the vice-chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University.

President Md Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university, made the appointment, sources at the Bangabhaban confirmed The Daily Star today.

Professor Niaz was previously the pro-vice chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and the former chairman of the Department of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka.

He will replace Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, who resigned from the post of DU VC on August 10.

Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan has a distinguished career in academia and development management. He holds a PhD with Distinction from the University of Wales Swansea and has earned numerous scholarships, including the UK Commonwealth Scholarship, according to IUB website.