Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 10, 2024 03:33 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 04:33 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Prof Maksud Kamal resigns as DU VC

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 10, 2024 03:33 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 04:33 PM

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal resigned from his post today.

Maksud Kamal told The Daily Star that he has submitted his resignation letter to the secretary of the education ministry.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I talked to an advisor to the interim government last night and decided not to hold my position," he said.

"I have discussed this from a place of common courtesy. My letter of resignation has already been prepared. I spent a lot of time as a student and teacher leader of this university. I believe that, considering the overall situation, my resignation is necessary for the benefit of the students and the university.

However, Secretary Suleman Khan said he is not aware of the resignation of the DU VC. "Today is (weekly) holiday, I didn't even receive any phone call from him."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন প্রধান বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রেফাত আহমেদ

বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রেফাত আহমেদকে বাংলাদেশের ২৫তম প্রধান বিচারপতি হিসেবে নিয়োগ দিয়েছেন রাষ্ট্রপতি মো. সাহাবুদ্দিন।

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে আ. লীগের মিছিল থেকে সেনাবাহিনীর গাড়িতে আগুন

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification