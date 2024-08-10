Prof Maksud Kamal resigns as DU VC

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal resigned from his post today.

Maksud Kamal told The Daily Star that he has submitted his resignation letter to the secretary of the education ministry.

"I talked to an advisor to the interim government last night and decided not to hold my position," he said.

"I have discussed this from a place of common courtesy. My letter of resignation has already been prepared. I spent a lot of time as a student and teacher leader of this university. I believe that, considering the overall situation, my resignation is necessary for the benefit of the students and the university.

However, Secretary Suleman Khan said he is not aware of the resignation of the DU VC. "Today is (weekly) holiday, I didn't even receive any phone call from him."