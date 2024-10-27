Produce 10 ex-ministers, 2 advisers to Hasina before tribunal on Nov 18: ICT

They will be shown arrested in case filed over crimes against humanity, genocide, says prosecutor

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today directed authorities concerned to produce 20 people, including 10 former ministers and two advisers to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, before it on November 18 in connection with crimes against humanity and genocide during the July-August uprising.

Anisul Huq, Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Dipu Moni, Shajahan Khan, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Salman F Rahman, Toufiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haq Inu are among the 20 people.

The three-member tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the orders after the prosecution filed two petitions to have them shown arrested, BM Sultan Mahmud, a prosecutor of ICT, told The Daily Star.

The tribunal is scheduled on November 18 to show the 20 arrested once they are produced before it in the case filed over the crimes against humanity and genocide, he said.

Meanwhile, the tribunal today issued arrest warrants against 17 personnel, including former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, in connection with another case over similar charges, following a petition submitted by the prosecution.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to arrest the 17 cops and produce them before the tribunal on November 20.

On October 17, the tribunal issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 45 others, including her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and several of her former cabinet members.

The two other members of the tribunal are Justice Shafiul and Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

At least 753 people, as per the health ministry, were killed and thousands injured during the uprising, which ICT prosecution team and the interim government termed crimes against humanity and genocide.

Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and her party leaders with the ICT investigation agency and the prosecution team so far.

The Hasina-led AL government formed the International Crimes Tribunal in March 2010 to try the perpetrators of the crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.

It later formed ICT-2, and at least six Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP leaders were executed following the judgments of the two tribunals. The tribunal remained dormant since mid-June after then chairman of the tribunal retired.

The interim government reconstituted the tribunal on October 12 after reconstituting the prosecution team and investigation agency last month.