Crimes against humanity, genocide: Arrest warrants for Hasina, 45 others

ICT begin proceedings in July uprising case

The International Crimes Tribunal yesterday issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with her alleged role in crimes against humanity and genocide during the July-August uprising.

This is the first time an arrest warrant has been issued for Hasina after the fall of her government on August 5.

The tribunal also issued arrest warrants for 45 others, including Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and several of her former cabinet members in connection with another case over similar charges.

The three-member tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the warrants after the prosecution filed two petitions.

The two other members of the tribunal are Justice Shafiul and Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to arrest the suspects and produce them before the tribunal by November 18, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters after yesterday's proceedings.

Apart from Hasina and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Tajul did not disclose the names of the accused.

He, however, mentioned some names during the proceedings. From sources, this newspaper learnt the names of nine suspects against whom arrest warrants were issued.

Arrest warrants were issued for former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Huq, Dipu Moni, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and AKM Mozammel Haque.

At least 753 people, as per the health ministry, were killed and thousands injured during the uprising, which ICT prosecution team and government termed crimes against humanity and genocide.

Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and her party leaders with the ICT investigation agency and the prosecution team so far.

The Hasina-led AL government formed the International Crimes Tribunal in March 2010 to try the perpetrators of the crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.

It later formed ICT-2, and at least six Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP leaders were executed following the judgments of the two tribunals. The tribunal remained dormant since mid-June after then chairman of the tribunal retired.

The interim government reconstituted the tribunal on October 12 after reconstituting the prosecution team and investigation agency last month.

The new tribunal convened for the first time around 11:30am yesterday, and Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam placed the two petitions before it.

He also gave an overview of the crimes committed during the uprising and the role of the then government.

While briefing media after the proceedings, Tajul said then prime minister Hasina is the prime accused and that was why they sought arrest warrant for her.

The suspects are very powerful people, and that a proper probe is not possible without them arrested, he said.

He said the tribunal accepted their petitions -- one seeking an arrest warrant against Hasina and another for Quader and 44 others.

Tajul said they would not reveal the names of the other suspects, for whom arrest warrants have been issued, as many of them were still holding high positions. The tribunal allowed the secrecy in this regard, he said.