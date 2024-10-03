Mass Uprising: Case filed with ICT against Hasina over killing of schoolboy

AL, 14-party alliance members face genocide charges in another case

A complaint was filed yesterday with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 24 others over the killing of a schoolboy in the capital's Chankharpul area on August 5 during protests that toppled her government.

The schoolboy's father Palash filed the complaint yesterday with the ICT chief prosecutor's office.

The boy, Anas, joined the anti-discrimination student movement in the Chankharpul area on the final day of the protests.

He left a letter for his parents, pleading for their forgiveness and urging them to be proud of him if he did not return home, according to the complaint. He was shot dead.

"We have received video footage of members of the Armed Police Battalion shooting indiscriminately in the alleys on that day," ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said.

A total of 31 complaints have been filed so far for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity during the movement and the Awami League's 15-year rule, according to Tajul. These include 13 with the chief prosecutor's office and the remaining were filed with the investigation agency.

A genocide complaint was also filed yesterday against the Awami League (AL) and its 14-party alliance members on allegations that they were "directly involved in barbaric crimes during the student-led protests".

The complaint, filed by Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Bobby Hajjaj, was submitted to the ICT chief prosecutor's office.

Besides the Awami League, the Workers Party of Bangladesh, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, the Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, the Tariqat Foundation, the Ganatantri Party, the National Awami Party and other alliance members were accused in the case.

"I want the tribunal to frame genocide charges against these parties and bring them to justice for their heinous crimes," Bobby said during a press briefing at the ICT prosecution office.